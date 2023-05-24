Wanted man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. now in jail

A man indicted earlier this month in connection to a child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. is now in jail.
Richard Lamar King, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of Free Pike.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find King on May 16 after he was indicted on two counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault charge.
At the time of the April 4 incident, King had a warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies along with parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been working to find him.
“It is particularly noteworthy that this assault occurred on the very day Ohio’s law on strangulation went into effect, underscoring the urgency to bring Richard King to justice,” Sheriff Rob Streck said in a released statement.
King is held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
