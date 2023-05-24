Wanted man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. now in jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find King on May 16 after he was indicted on two counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault charge.

At the time of the April 4 incident, King had a warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies along with parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service had been working to find him.