Man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl; Do you know where he is?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a man charged in a child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.
Richard Lamar King, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault charge.
At the time of the April 4 incident, King had a warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies along with parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service have been unable to find him, so the sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s assistance.
“It is particularly noteworthy that this assault occurred on the very day Ohio’s law on strangulation went into effect, underscoring the urgency to bring Richard King to justice,” Sheriff Rob Streck said in a released statement.
King stands 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 246 pounds has black hair and brown eyes and several tattoos.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 937-225-HELP (4357) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
