Man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl; Do you know where he is?

Richard Lamar King, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor assault charge.

At the time of the April 4 incident, King had a warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies along with parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Service have been unable to find him, so the sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s assistance.