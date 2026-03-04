Washington Twp. man pleads guilty to aggravated arson in 2024 apartment fire

Firefighters rescued some residents from balconies; 15 victims total, sheriff’s office says
Crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at the Chesapeake Landing apartments rescued residents trapped on their balconies. CONTRIBUTED

A 26-year-old man could spend more than a dozen years in prison for setting a fire at a Washington Twp. apartment complex more than two years ago that spread to a hallway and trapped 15 people, including a child, inside the building.

Muhammad Hassan Khan pleaded guilty Wednesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to one count of aggravated arson.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. Feb. 21, 2024, to a domestic violence call, which was upgraded to arson while they were on the way to Chesapeake Landing off Yankee Street.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department encountered heavy smoke when they responded to the 32-unit apartment building in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive.

“Muhammad H. Khan did knowingly set fire to clothes inside a laundry room in an occupied structure. The fire spread to the hallway, blocking the exit for multiple apartment units,” an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court stated.

Firefighters had to rescue people from balconies using ladders, and one person was treated and released from a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Washington Twp. spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein said previously.

Initially the entire building was evacuated but Trangenstein said residents of 12 units were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Khan was outside the building when crews arrived and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces an indefinite prison term of up to 11 to 16½ years in prison. He also was designated an arson offender, which will require him to register his address annually with his local sheriff’s office for life.

As part of Khan’s guilty plea, two other counts of aggravated arson were dismissed, according to the plea document.

