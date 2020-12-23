Weapon used in Dayton child sex assault case, prosecutors say

A Dayton man’s bond was set at $500,000 this week in a case in which he is accused of raping a child over a period of years.
Daniel Mennecke, 30, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with two counts of rape of a child under 10 years old, five counts of rape of a child under 13 years old, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years old.
Prosecutors said in an original press release that the victim disclosed to her family that the defendant has been sexually abusing her since 2012 and the defendant took sexually explicit photos of the victim.
The prosecutor’s office released additional information in court filings asking a judge for a $500,000 bond be imposed.
“The timespan on his offenses date back several years and include allegations he created child pornographic images/videos during the abuse and that some instances of sexual abuse include a victim while he/she was under the age of 10 years old,” a motion for reconsideration of bond says. “Some of the incident(s) of sexual abuse also included a weapon. A search warrant conducted at Defendant’s residence has confirmed some of the details of the sexual abuse the victim describes.”
What type of weapon was not disclosed in the court document.
“The state has serious concerns if the defendant were to be released that not only he would re-offend towards other children in the community, but that he also may flee due to the serious nature of the charges presented,” the document says.
An attorney for Mennecke was not listed as of Wednesday morning and a next court date in the case had not been entered into the case docket.