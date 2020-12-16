X

Dayton man charged with raping a child over several years

Daniel Mennecke
Crime & Law | 44 minutes ago
By Parker Perry

A Dayton man is accused of raping a child over a period of approximately seven years and taking sexually explicit photos of the victim.

Daniel Lee Howard Mennecke, 29, was indicted on two counts of rape of a child under 10 years old, five counts of rape of a child under 13 years old, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three counts of gross sexual imposition, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The defendant was known to the family of the victim,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Mennecke was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail’s records. He is due in court on Dec. 31 for an arraignment, prosecutors said.

