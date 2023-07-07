West Carrollton woman pleads guilty in fiery OVI crash involving 3 luxury vehicles

A West Carrollton woman pleaded guilty to a fiery OVI crash last summer involving three luxury vehicles.

Jeannene Ann Beasley, 61, will be sentenced Aug. 9 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after she pleaded guilty June 28 to vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge.

As part of her plea, an aggravated vehicular assault charge was dismissed.

Beasley was headed west the evening of Aug. 25, 2022, at about 45 mph on East Dixie Drive in her 2007 Lexus RX when she rear-ended a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-class, which in turn rear ended a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-class that both were stopped at a red light near Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the West Carrollton Police Department.

The Lexus SUV immediately caught fire, and the Mercedes sedan also caught fire. Beasley and the sedan driver, a 37-year-old Kettering man, both were taken with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus.

“Witnesses indicated that (the Lexus driver) did not brake prior to striking (the Mercedes sedan),” the report stated.

The driver of the second Mercedes hit, a 35-year-old Columbus man, moved his SUV to the side of the road after the crash. He and his passenger, a 29-year-old Columbus woman, suffered minor injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.

The report also indicated Beasley “appeared to be under the influence of drugs” and that a blood test was ordered and sent to a state laboratory.

Beasley faces up to 18 months in prison and/or up to five years probation, with three days in jail mandatory on the OVI charge. Her driver’s license also will be suspended for one to five years, and her plea agreement orders her to complete an alcohol and drug addiction program at her expense and attend a drivers’ intervention program, court documents show.