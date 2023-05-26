West Carrollton woman faces charges in fiery OVI crash involving 3 luxury vehicles

A West Carrollton woman is accused of driving under the influence in August when police say she caused a fiery three-car crash involving luxury vehicles in West Carrollton.
Jeannene Ann Beasley, 61, appeared Thursday for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted her May 12 for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge.
Beasley was headed west around 8:10 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022, at about 45 mph on East Dixie Drive in her 2007 Lexus RX when she rear-ended a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-class, which in turn rear ended a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-class that were stopped at a red light near Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the West Carrollton Police Department.
The Lexus SUV immediately caught fire, and the Mercedes sedan also caught fire. Beasley and the sedan driver, a 37-year-old Kettering man, were both taken with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus.
“Witnesses indicated that (the Lexus driver) did not brake prior to striking (the Mercedes sedan),” the report stated.
The driver of the second Mercedes hit, a 35-year-old Columbus man, moved his SUV to the side of the road after the crash. He and his passenger, a 29-year-old Columbus woman, suffered minor injuries but did not go to a hospital for treatment.
The report also indicated Beasley “appeared to be under the influence of drugs” and that a blood test was ordered and sent to a state laboratory.
Beasley remains free and is next scheduled to appear in court May 31.
