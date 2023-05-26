West Carrollton woman faces charges in fiery OVI crash involving 3 luxury vehicles

Jeannene Ann Beasley, 61, appeared Thursday for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted her May 12 for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge.

Beasley was headed west around 8:10 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022, at about 45 mph on East Dixie Drive in her 2007 Lexus RX when she rear-ended a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-class, which in turn rear ended a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-class that were stopped at a red light near Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the West Carrollton Police Department.