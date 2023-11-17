BreakingNews
Dayton tops St. John’s to reach Charleston Classic title game

Woman accused of burning down tent with man inside indicted

Crime & Law
By and
38 minutes ago
X

A 40-year-old woman who reportedly set a tent on fire while a man was inside it in Dayton has been indicted.

Tammy Marie Taylor of Dayton is facing one count of aggravated arson, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.

On Nov. 8, Taylor is accused of burning down a man’s tent while he was inside at East Fifth Street near North Keowee Street.

Explore15-year-old girl killed after shots fired from vehicles in Harrison Twp.

The man and a bystander told police they saw Taylor set the tent on fire after an argument, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Dayton Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and aggravated arson,” the affidavit read.

Her bond was previously set at $25,000.

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. She remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday.

In Other News
1
Man pleads guilty to stabbing ex-wife repeatedly in West Carrollton...
2
Judge acquits Riverside man of all counts in child rape case
3
Middletown man indicted in Dayton sex case involving 13-year-old girl
4
2 Southwest Ohio men defraud investors of nearly $800K in fake...
5
Police seek info on June hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Dayton boy

About the Authors

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top