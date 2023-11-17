Woman accused of burning down tent with man inside indicted

A 40-year-old woman who reportedly set a tent on fire while a man was inside it in Dayton has been indicted.

Tammy Marie Taylor of Dayton is facing one count of aggravated arson, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.

On Nov. 8, Taylor is accused of burning down a man’s tent while he was inside at East Fifth Street near North Keowee Street.

The man and a bystander told police they saw Taylor set the tent on fire after an argument, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Dayton Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and aggravated arson,” the affidavit read.

Her bond was previously set at $25,000.

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. She remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday.