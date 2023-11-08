Woman accused of harboring fugitive in Trotwood murder case indicted

A 32-year-old woman indicted Wednesday is accused of harboring and aiding a fugitive wanted in a Trotwood murder case.

Jaqua Turner of Trotwood was issued a summons to appear for her Nov. 28 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two felony counts of obstructing official business.

Turner initially was arrested Oct. 19 at her Elsmore Street residence, where the Trotwood Police Department and Safe Streets FBI Task Force also took 41-year-old Anthony Edward Smith into custody on a warrant. He had been sought for a year and a half in a deadly May 2022 shooting.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

Daniels was cutting the grass May 30, 2022, at a relative’s house in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood when Smith reportedly started an argument and then shot Daniels multiple times.

At the time of Turner’s arrest last month, Trotwood police said she would face charges for aiding a fugitive. She was released from the Montgomery County Jail before charges were filed.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Turner obstructed justice by concealing or aiding Smith between May 31, 2022, and Oct. 19. The nature of her relationship to Smith — who is held on $1 million bail — is not known.