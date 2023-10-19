Man charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting now in jail

A man charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Trotwood was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Anthony Edward Smith, 41, is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

The FBI in August announced that a reward up to $15,000 was offered for information leading to Smith’s arrest and conviction. At this point, it’s too early to tell whether anyone will be eligible for the reward, said Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist for the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.

Daniels was cutting the grass May 30, 2022, at a relative’s house in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood when Smith reportedly started an argument and then shot Daniels multiple times.

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing followed by four shots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The caller reported a man was on the ground and not moving.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He was charged in June 2022 in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division with murder, felonious assault and weapons violations.

He is held on $1 million bail awaiting arraignment Friday. Jail records show that Smith was arrested at 6:09 a.m. on Elmore Street in Trotwood and booked at 11:15 a.m. into the jail.

We are working to learn more about how Smith was arrested.