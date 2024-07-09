Woman accused of helping lure man to house to rob him sentenced to probation

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Foster-Jones and Woods were charged after a man told police that the pair lured him to a house around 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue in Dayton. Once there, the man said that Woods had a handgun and the pair robbed him of money and other personal property, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man said that Woods and Foster-Jones then threatened him and forced him to get into his vehicle and drive to ATMS to try to withdraw money, before finally making him get out of the vehicle and stealing it, court documents read.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Both Woods and Foster-Jones entered plea agreements where they each pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, dismissing several other charges.

Woods was sentenced on June 18 by Judge Wiseman to five to seven years in prison, followed by two to five years of probation.