Second person accused of luring, robbing man pleads guilty

The second of a pair of people accused of luring a victim to a home in order to rob him has pleaded guilty, a few days after their co-defendant accepted a plea deal.

Jamonae Alisia Foster-Jones, 22, of Dayton, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Foster-Jones could face a fine of up to $20,000, or prison time of up to 16 and a half years, according to the plea agreement. She could also be sentenced to up to five years of probation.

As a part of the agreement, charges of kidnapping and obstructing official business were, as well as firearm specifications on the robbery and kidnapping charges were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced July 3 by Judge Mary Wiseman.

Foster-Jones was charged alongside Darrius L. Woods, 24, also of Dayton, who also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery as part of a plea agreement on March 31.

The charges all reach back to Feb. 11, when a man told police that Woods and Foster-Jones lured him to a house in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue at around 10 p.m. At the house, the man said that Woods had a handgun and both suspects robbed him of money and other personal property, according to an affidavit.

After that, the man said that Woods and Foster-Jones threatened him and forced him to get into his vehicle, drive to ATMs and try to withdraw money before finally making him get out of the vehicle and stealing it, the affidavit said.

Woods was arrested at around 3:05 a.m. Feb. 6 after fleeing Dayton police in a stolen car in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue, finally ending in a crash into a tree, court documents said. A loaded handgun was found in the car and Woods was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Woods is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, but Foster-Jones was not at time of writing.

