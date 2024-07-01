Woman charged connected to 100-mph Dayton police chase granted intervention in lieu of conviction

Grody was originally charged with a single count of obstructing official business.

The charges reach back to April 24, when police were conducting a operation targeting stolen vehicles in the Dayton area. During the operation, a Dayton police officer noticed a 2014 Ford F-150 without headlights near Valley View and West Parkwood drives.

When the officer pulled the truck over, Grody got out of the pickup’s driver’s seat and went toward the front, court documents said. When an officer chased after her on foot, Payton got into the pickup’s driver’s seat and put it into drive, hitting the officer as he attempted to flee.

The officer’s right knee and right side made contact with the truck, Dayton police Lt. Randy Beane said previously, and they sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Another officer responded as Payton fled, and pursued the pickup truck along with crews from multiple other law enforcement agencies, court records said.

In all, the pursuit traveled from Dayton to Richmond, Indiana, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, during which police and Indiana state officers used tire deflation devices to try to stop him, court records said. The pursuit finally ended when Payton lost control of the pickup and went into a ditch, before being taken into custody.

Payton pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property (motor vehicle) as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Mary Montgomery. As part of the agreement, one count of obstructing official business was dismissed.