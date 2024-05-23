Driver of pickup that hits Dayton officer before 100 mph chase to Indiana gets 3 years

A Dayton police officer spotted a 2014 Ford F-150 without headlights April 24 near Valley View and West Parkwood drives.

As the officer initiated a traffic stop, the pickup’s driver Diamond Jill Grody, 29, of Troy got out of the pickup and went toward the front, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

When the officer chased after her, Payton got into the truck’s driver’s seat and put it into drive. As he attempted to flee, the officer was hit. The officer’s right knee and right side made contact with the truck, causing minor injuries that were treated at the scene, Dayton police Lt. Randy Beane said previously.

Another officer responded as Payton drove away. That officer followed the pickup along with crews from multiple law enforcement agencies. The pursuit traveled from Dayton to Richmond, Indiana, and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to court records.

Dayton police and Indiana state patrol officers used tire deflation devices to try to stop Payton. He eventually lost control of the pickup and went into a ditch before he was taken into custody.

The incident was part of an operation on April 24 targeting stolen vehicles in the Dayton area, police said. Eight people were arrested and four vehicles fled from police, including three stolen vehicles.

Payton and Grody were indicted May 3 by a county grand jury. As part of Payton’s plea agreement, one count of obstructing official business was dismissed.

Grody is charged with one count of obstructing official business and is next due in court Thursday.