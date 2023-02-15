Woman found not guilty in fight, deadly shooting in Dayton

BreakingNews
A jury found a woman not guilty of all charges in connection to a fight that ended with one woman dead and another shot in Dayton more than two years ago.

Tarmeisha S. Brown, 26, of Dayton, was facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stemmed from an altercation on June 20, 2020, at Rick’s Jazz Lab in Dayton. The fight continued at an apartment complex on Almond Avenue, where Brown reportedly shot and killed 28-year-old Destiny Bellfo and injured Bello’s sister, according to a press release previously issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“In Ohio, each of us has the right to use deadly force to protect ourselves under certain circumstances,” said Brown’s attorney, Kate Bowling. “In this case, Ms. Brown fired upon two women who repeatedly confronted her in the parking lot of her own home. Although the situation was tragic in many ways — we knew from the beginning that this was a clear case of self defense. The jury agreed.”

