Woman found not guilty in fight, deadly shooting in Dayton

Tarmeisha S. Brown, 26, of Dayton, was facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stemmed from an altercation on June 20, 2020, at Rick’s Jazz Lab in Dayton. The fight continued at an apartment complex on Almond Avenue, where Brown reportedly shot and killed 28-year-old Destiny Bellfo and injured Bello’s sister, according to a press release previously issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.