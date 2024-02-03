Woman indicted in head-on OVI crash in Washington Twp. that seriously injured 3

Crime & Law
By
46 minutes ago
X

A woman indicted Friday is charged in connection to a December 2022 head-on crash in Washington Twp. that seriously injured three other people.

Brittany Anne Stewart, 33, of Washington Twp. was issued a summons to appear for her Feb. 15 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of OVI.

Stewart was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala east on West Spring Valley Pike just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, when she crossed the center line near South Normandy Lane and collided with a 2001 Lexus RX headed in the opposite direction, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreMan indicted in high-speed crash that seriously injures RTA driver, 2 others in Harrison Twp.

The driver of the Lexus, a 64-year-old Washington Twp. man, was taken with serious injuries to Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

His two passengers, an 88-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife of Centerville, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to Kettering Health Main.

Stewart suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Main.

Stewart’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash and she tested positive for cocaine in her system, according to her indictment.

In Other News
1
Man pleads guilty to abduction in Dayton teen sex case
2
Man pleads guilty in rape case involving 2 teens in Darke County
3
US Marshals capture Dayton man in Georgia accused in brutal assault...
4
Harrison Twp. SWAT standoff ends with 1 in custody
5
Jury convicts Trotwood man in Miami Twp. rape, burglary case

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top