WATCH: Gunman robs Stroop Market in Kettering; suspect indicted

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

A 22-year-old Dayton man indicted this week is accused of taking about $10,000 worth of vaping devices and cash during a mid-November armed robbery in Kettering.

Quinton J. Johnson Jr. is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery plus a three-year firearm specification.

Johnson was identified by Kettering police as the suspect who entered the Stroop Market at 1901 W. Stroop Road shortly before midnight Nov. 15 with a gun described as a “real working firearm” in an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“Quinton J. Johnson Jr. pointed the firearm at the clerk of the store during the robbery,” the affidavit stated.

Surveillance video released in the case shows the suspect enter the store, go to open and shut the door to one of the refrigerators toward the back of the store before pulling out a firearm.

The suspect then points the gun at the clerk, who begins handing over the cash from the register. Then, the suspect uses the gun to point to various vaping devices, which he has the clerk place inside a backpack.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Johnson later was arrested by was released Nov. 17 on a $75,000 bond. He remains on electronic home monitoring, court records show.

