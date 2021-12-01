WATCH: Gunman robs Stroop Market in Kettering; suspect indicted

Quinton J. Johnson Jr. is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery plus a three-year firearm specification.

Johnson was identified by Kettering police as the suspect who entered the Stroop Market at 1901 W. Stroop Road shortly before midnight Nov. 15 with a gun described as a “real working firearm” in an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.