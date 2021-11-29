dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex

By Kristen Spicker
26 minutes ago

Kettering police are investigating after a shooting was reported Monday morning at an apartment complex.

Crews responded to the 5700 block of Montgomery Square Drive after a shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m.

When police arrived they did not find a shooting victim and the suspect had left. Officers secured the scene and detectives were called to investigate.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Kristen Spicker
