Kettering police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex

Kettering police are investigating after a shooting was reported Monday morning at an apartment complex.
Crews responded to the 5700 block of Montgomery Square Drive after a shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m.
When police arrived they did not find a shooting victim and the suspect had left. Officers secured the scene and detectives were called to investigate.
We will update this story as more information is available.
