Dayton man indicted accused of attempted rape, forcing woman to watch YouTube video

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of breaking into a house, sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to watch a YouTube video while he ate her food.

Damarcus Krishon Bunch Guy, 31, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary, two counts each of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of disrupting public services.

Dayton police responded June 23 to a house in the 2000 block of Newport Avenue, where a woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom when a man who was a stranger to her pinned her down on her bed, removed her clothing and sexually assaulting her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man put the woman’s two cellphones in his pocket and ordered the woman, still undressed, to go downstairs. He stayed for hours, eating her food and trying to get her to perform sex acts, the document read.

He also forced her to watch a YouTube video “The Heinous Christmas Killings Of Dayton Ohio,” which documents homicides in 1992. “The suspect told (the woman) he could have done that to her, but that he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” the affidavit stated.

When morning came, the man left the cellphones he had taken, along with a $5 bill, and left through a back door.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The woman later received messages from an unknown TextNow number that referenced the incident. Police obtained a search warrant and determined the number belonged to Guy, who matched the description of the suspect, according to the court document.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Guy on June 27 at the Greyhound bus station at 5136 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

He remains held on $300,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.