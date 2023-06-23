Dayton man wanted on dozen felony charges in burglary, sexual assault case

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Dayton man wanted for a dozen felony charges who is accused of breaking into a house, sexually assaulting a woman and then forcing her to watch a YouTube video while he ate her food before leaving Thursday morning in Dayton.

Damarcus Krishon Bunch Guy, 31, was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with aggravated burglary, two counts each of kidnapping and abduction and three counts each of attempted rape and gross sexual imposition plus one count of disrupting public service.

Dayton police responded to a house in the 2000 block of Newport Avenue, where a woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom when a man who was a stranger to her pinned her down on her bed, removed her clothing and sexually assaulting her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man put the woman’s two cellphones in his pocket and ordered the woman, still undressed, to go downstairs. The man remained with the woman for hours, eating her food and trying to get her to perform sex acts. He also forced her to watch a YouTube video “The Heinous Christmas Killings Of Dayton Ohio,” which documents homicides in 1992, the document read.

“The suspect told (the woman) he could have done that to her, but that he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” the affidavit stated.

When morning came, the man left the cellphones he had taken, along with a $5 bill, and left through a rear door.

The woman later received messages from an unknown TextNow number that referenced the incident. Police obtained a search warrant and determined the number belonged to Guy, who matched the description of the suspect, according to the court document.