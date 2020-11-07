AP: Biden wins White House, vows new direction for divided US

The Associated Press has said Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed 270 Electoral College votes, the amount needed to win the presidency.
The AP today called Pennsylvania for Biden, giving him more than the delegates he needed to become the nation’s next president, according to the AP’s projections.
The race between the former vice president and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has been tight, with vote counts continuing Saturday in uncalled states such as Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Trump is expected to win Alaska and North Carolina, where counts are expected to continue into next week, but neither of those states have been called yet.
“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” Biden said Friday night in Delaware. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”
The Associated Press early Wednesday morning declared Biden the winner in Arizona, flipping a longtime GOP state that Trump won in 2016. Biden led in that state, but the margins have narrowed in Arizona as more votes have been counted. Other media outlets did not declare Arizona.
Still, with AP declaring Biden the winner in Pennsylvania today, it puts him above the needed 270 Electoral College votes even without Arizona.
Biden had focused heavily on winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016.
Votes by mail in Pennsylvania could not be processed for counting until Election Day, under the state’s laws, meaning millions of ballots had to be examined, processed and counted since Tuesday. Election experts had warned that process could take several days, making a winner unclear until then.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the process in Pennsylvania.