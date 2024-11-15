How to tell if your vote was counted in the November election

Early voters who are unsure if their ballot was received and counted by their local election board should not rely on their voting history detailed in their profile on the Montgomery County Board of Elections website, which will be updated after the official canvass later this month, according to board of elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

Instead, they can check their absentee ballot status.

Dawes has been working with elections officials to provide unprecedented transparency into how your vote was counted in the hopes of addressing misinformation and concern about election integrity. This included being registered as an official election observer to report every detail about how votes were counted on Election Night. Go here to read that report.