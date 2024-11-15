How to tell if your vote was counted in the November election

Breaking: Frisch’s closing list grows: This one is open until tonight

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)

Local News
By and
1 hour ago
Our reporters have received several inquiries from voters concerned that their online voting record does not record them as having voted in this year’s November election.

As part of a previous story, our reporter Sydney Dawes asked the Montgomery County Board of Elections about this.

Early voters who are unsure if their ballot was received and counted by their local election board should not rely on their voting history detailed in their profile on the Montgomery County Board of Elections website, which will be updated after the official canvass later this month, according to board of elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

Instead, they can check their absentee ballot status.

Dawes has been working with elections officials to provide unprecedented transparency into how your vote was counted in the hopes of addressing misinformation and concern about election integrity. This included being registered as an official election observer to report every detail about how votes were counted on Election Night. Go here to read that report.

About the Authors

