Benefit show honors Dayton music superfan Tom Carter

His daughters, Coral Carter-Stroup and China Jent, organized a benefit at the Moulton Gun Club in Wapakoneta in 2024. This year, they wanted to bring the celebration to Dayton.

The Tom Carter Project, featuring Legbone, Viceroy Kings, Somersault and A La Carte, is Saturday, March 21 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Proceeds will benefit WYSO in Tom’s name.

Carter had a cool, eccentric style — vintage glam, one might call it — unmistakably stylish. He had wide-ranging interests and could talk to anyone about all types of music, not just punk. He also loved science fiction and reading.

On the weekends, and sometimes during the week, he could be found at a show with his leather jacket on, one Beatle boot on the lip of the stage, a Turkey and Coke in hand. While Detroit and Cleveland were sometimes options, Carter would often make the drive an hour down I-75 to be a part of the Dayton scene.

“His passion for local artists and live performances is something that just left this impression on the Dayton music community,” China Jent said. “He would go Thursday, Friday, Saturday if there was a show that he really wanted to see or a band that he supported. His passion for music was something that really impacted me and my sister.”

When his daughters were younger, they would often tag along to shows at least twice a month. Jent saw Mojo Nixon at Canal Street Tavern at five years old.

“Our lifestyle was, to us, extremely cool,” Jent said. “We gained a great passion for music and that family down there.”

Some of Carter’s local favorites were Toxic Reasons, Haunting Souls, The Mystery Addicts, Luxury Pushers, Guided By Voices, O-Matic, The Oxymorons and Real Lulu.

“Tom was the biggest supporter of music I think I’ve ever known,” said Scott Bodine, guitarist for Dope Opera. Bodine met Carter in the early 1990s, around the time of Bodine’s band, O-Matic. “Tom was your biggest fan. He was every band’s biggest fan. He was at every show. I don’t know how he did it. You knew that you were in a worthy band if Tom was there.”

The original Tom Carter Project began as a way to bring the Dayton scene to Wapakoneta. His daughters wanted to organize a live music event that honored their dad’s legacy as a music superfan. The benefit helped raise money to digitally convert Carter’s massive VHS collection of live music he’d recorded over the years.

The upcoming benefit is nearly four years to the day of Carter’s passing. Proceeds will go to one of his favorite radio stations.

“We want this to be a way for us to grieve, but still be passionate about bringing people together through the art that he cared so deeply about,” Jent said. “All of those people feel like family. So when we get together, it feels like something my dad would really be honored and love to know we’re doing for him as often as we can.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: The Tom Carter Project featuring Legbone, Viceroy Kings, Somersault and A La Carte

When: 7 p.m. March 21

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Cost: $10 advance / $15 door

Tickets: cincyticket.com/tomcarterproject