Cincy Blues Fest at Village Green Park in Fairfield has big lineup of performers

“We have pulled in a massive amount of talent. The majority of our artists have a tie or won awards at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis,” she said. “We have something for everybody as far as blues music.”

Cincy Blues Society has teamed up with Fairfield Parks and Recreation again this year to present its annual festival at Village Green Park from 2:30-10:30 p.m. July 12 and noon to 6 p.m. July 13. This year’s two-day festival is open to all, and admission is free. For more information, visit cincyblues.org.

“We really appreciate Fairfield Parks and Recreation, and the City of Fairfield for all they have done with us in the past three years. We are so thankful for the partnership,” Manning said.

The event will highlight award winning artists, who perform all different genres of the blues from rhythm and blues and jazz to Memphis blues, rock blues, and more.

The event will feature award-winning national and international blues artists. Blues In the Schools Band (BITS) will open the festival from 2:30-2:50 p.m. Saturday. Mutt and Jeff, the 2025 Blues Challenge Winner in the Solo/Duo category will perform from 3:05-3:30 p.m. July 12, followed by Cat Campbell and the $2 Pistols, the 2025 Blues Challenge Winner, in the Band category from 3:45-4:10 p.m.

Blue Spectrum will take the stage at 4:25-5:30 p.m. Ben Levin with special guests Takuto Asano and Sota Sokai will perform from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Nashville blues rockers, Piper and the Hard Times, will go on from 7:30-9 p.m. Teeny Tucker will headline the evening from 9:15-10:30 p.m.

The event has been expanded to two days with a “Local Stage,” highlighting local acts on July 13. The line-up includes Ricky Nye (noon-12:45 p.m.), Vudu Childe (1-1:45 p.m.), Misterman and the Mojo Band (2-2:45 p.m.), Leroy Ellington and the Doghouse Studio Band (3–3:45 p.m.) and CFG and the Family (4-4:45 p.m.).

Noah Wotherspoon will headline the Cincy Blues Fest on Sunday from 5-5:45 p.m.

Cincy Blues Society won a “Keeping the Blues Alive” award in 2025 from The Blues Foundation at the International Blues Challenge. More than 200 societies from around the world were up for the award.

“To express our gratitude, and give back to the fans, we wanted to bring back our Local Stage this year to showcase the local bands from the Greater Cincinnati area. I don’t think people realize the caliber of talent we have here. They all have impressive resumes,” Manning said. “There’s such a superior line-up on both days.”

During the family-friendly event, kids can play on the renovated playground at Village Green Park. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. Village Green Park is a designated DORA area.

Guests can also enjoy Cincy Blues Fest partner event, the Cincy Cool Cars Club Show, which will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12 prior to Cincy Blues Fest.

MORE DETAILS

What: Cincy Blues Fest

When: 2:3010:30 p.m. July 12 and noon-6 p.m. July 13

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free admission, free parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More info: cincyblues.org