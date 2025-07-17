Concerts, festivals and a spelling bee: Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 18-20

The Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival

When: July 18-20

Location: Smith Park: 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Description: One of the area’s most popular festivals, the Ohio Challenge will feature carnival rides, a car show, live music, skydiving and more. Various craft and food vendors will also be in attendance.

The Historic Sidney Theatre presents ‘Annie’

When: July 18-20

Location: 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney

Description: A production of the iconic Broadway Musical “Annie” will be performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre this weekend.

Hoots and Hops

When: 6-10 p.m. July 18

Location: Cincinnati Nature Center: 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford

Description: The Cincinnati Nature Center’s upcoming Hoots and Hops event will feature various beers for guests to try, as well as opportunities for guests to meet various birds of prey. Local restaurants will also provide samples for guests, with full dishes available to purchase. This event is only for those age 21 or older, and tickets are limited.

History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder Tour

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19

Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Description: Featuring graphic tales of murder and crime, Woodland Cemetery warns guests its upcoming tour may not be appropriate for all ages. Guests will meet at the gates of Eichelberger Plaza.

Paws and Pints Festival

When: Noon-6 p.m. July 19

Location: The Morrow Arts Center: 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Description: Guests are encouraged to bring their fluffy companions to the Morrow Art Center’s upcoming Paws and Pints festival this weekend. There will be a splash zone for the pets to cool off, photo opportunities, local vendors selling pet accessories and services, an agility course and more.

Let’s Go Birding Together Pride Walk

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 19

Location: 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton

Description: Originally scheduled during Pride Month, Aullwood Audubon was forced to delay this LGBTQ+ friendly birdwatching event due to weather. No experience is necessary for this tour. Tickets are free, but space is limited.

Larry Fleet at J.D. Legends

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Description: Known for touring with county legends such as Morgan Wallen and Willie Nelson, Larry Fleet will perform at J.D. Legends this weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Let’s Sing Taylor at the Rose Music Center

When: 7 p.m. July 19

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: The music of pop icon Taylor Swift will be performed by this tribute act at the Rose Music Center on Saturday. As the title suggests, this popular touring show encourages guests to sing along. This show is not affiliated with or endorsed by Swift herself.

Adult Spelling Bee at N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When: 1 p.m. July 20

Location: 1330 Manchester Ave., Middletown

Description: MidPointe Library Middletown and N.E.W. Ales Brewing will team up for a spelling bee specifically for those age 18 and older this weekend. Guests will compete in teams of four for a chance to win gift cards to the bar’s taproom and other local businesses.

Roaming Gnomes at Lost Creek Reserve

When: 4 p.m. July 20

Location: 2385 E. OH 41, Troy

Description: This weekend, Lost Creek Reserve will host a storybook trail for guests based on the book “How to Grow Happiness.” As families traverse the trail, they are encouraged to look out for mischievous gnomes wandering the grounds. Guests will be able to take a gnome home with them, as well as a craft inspired by the creatures.