Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A to bring island atmosphere to Gloria Theatre

With Buffet, who created a culture of parrot heads, fans of his music and feel, having passed away in 2023, a group like A1A fills the gap in keeping his music and the lifestyle he sang about going. Buffett actually endorsed A1A and performed with them and their “Keeping the Party Going Tour,” which they’ve done since 1992 after winning a Buffett sound-alike contest.

“It’s a big, beautiful, feel-good beach party as we honor the memory of the man who did so much to joyfully bring us together, set our troubles and our differences aside, as we kick back, imagine our toes in the sand, and cherish his music,” said Gloria Theatre executive director Staci Weller. “We’ll have beach balls, parrots, margaritas, cheeseburgers and more but, most importantly, we’ll have A1A.”

AIA’s leader, Jeff Pike, and his band don’t just follow Buffett’s example onstage, but are involved in charity work, and community service as he did along with keeping Jimmy Buffett’s lifestyle, attitude, and music alive.

Tickets cost $40-60 and available online at gloriatheatre.org/.

The Stars on Stage series will take a hiatus for the remainder of the summer, but will return with four more touring shows in different genres to round out the 2025 season: “Shades of Bublé,” a trio of Broadway performers paying tribute to Michael Bublé on Sept. 26; “Rhinestone Cowgirls,” three vocalists paying homage to the legendary ladies of country music on Oct. 24; the official “Tommy Dorsey Orchestra” with guest vocalist Helen Welch on Nov. 21; and “Celtic Angels Christmas” featuring the Celtic Angels, who sold out the Gloria in 2023, on Dec. 6.

“We’ve been so blessed that all our Stars on Stage shows have been big hits and well attended, including several sell-out crowds,” Weller said. “We encourage everyone to check out our concerts as we’re booking a wonderful variety of national and international performing artists.”