Jungle Jim’s personality Mark Borison competing this week on FOX network’s ‘The Floor’

There, players with expertise in a particular subject stand in separate squares of a floor grid where they challenge one another in head-to-head duels in a variety of trivia challenges. Borison’s expertise was junk food.

Before taping, contestants were given topics and told it might be wise to bone up on the categories.

Instead, Borison wrote jokes.

“I thought to myself, I’ll study a little bit, but I really want to make good TV. I spent most of my time writing jokes. It’s a great opportunity for me to be funny.”

Some of the jokes may make it onto the show “unless the producers didn’t really love them as much as they said they did,’’ Borison said.

Taping took place the last week of April and early May. He applied at the encouragement of Survivor contestant and friend Jonny Fairplay met with him in late February and suggested it. Borison learned he was accepted in early April.

“It was amazing experience — at times high stress and long hours, fun to work with Rob Lowe. When you’re on the set you’re standing — 10 to 12 hours a day,’’ Borison said.

“A two second preview might take 30 minutes of drone work to tape.’’

Since then, he’s had to keep quiet about being on the show — until recently. That, Borison said, was one of the hardest things he’s had to do.

“For someone like me who talks all the time it was incredibly difficult not to talk about it,’’ Borison said.

“I felt a palatable feeling of relief the last few weeks since I’ve been able to talk about it.”

Though he’s not allowed to discuss much about the show before Season 4’s first episode airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Borison did reveal the expertise of two contestants whose square adjoined his — swamplands and leatherworking — two topics he says he knows little about.

“I’m on the first episode and we’ll find out how many more after this Wednesday,” Borison said.

Borison said he will be at a watch party Wednesday at Radio Artifact recording and broadcast studio inside the Urban Artifact brewery on Blue Rock Street. in Cincinnati. The show airs on FOX.