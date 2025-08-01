Kings Island announces new Halloween Haunt attraction based on popular horror franchise

“The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” is an upcharge attraction, meaning entrance into the experience will not be included in park admission. The announcement also states there will be limited availability.

This reveal comes soon after the park started hiring theatrically-trained actors and stunt performers for an unnamed experience “from the creators behind some of the most terrifying films in horror.”

More details will be announced at a later date, with guests being told to “prepare for an immersive plunge into terror on 08/11.”

How to go

What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt

When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com