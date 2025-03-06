More shows planned for Stars on Stage series at Urbana’s Gloria Theatre

“We’re excited to continue to bring live entertainment to Champaign County with new and even more electrifying performances,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation, which operates the Gloria Theatre. “This year, guests will see nine top-tier shows featuring national and international touring artists of varying genres. Each performance was carefully selected with the Champaign-Urbana community in mind. We know our audience and have a good sense of what they enjoy.”

Take3 combines violin, cello and piano and brings together rock music with the beauty and sophistication of classical music. Weller calls them one of the most talented trios you will ever see.

The Doo Wop Project on April 25 will bring America’s premiere doo wop group dedicated to preserving and expanding the genre. The group has done a PBS special and four albums in addition to selling out all over the U.S. and the world.

Weller said the series organizers worked hard to schedule an act to attract a younger audience to share what Stars on Stage offers and scheduled a tribute to probably the biggest performer in the world right now.

“Are You Ready for It? A Taylor Experience” will recreate Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with a live band and costume changes on May 16.

Usher in summer by breaking out the flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts for a beach party with “A1A: The Official and Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band” on June 14.

Given the Gloria’s place as a community centerpiece, having Stars on Stage meant the first time in years the space was able to host live professional performing artists according to Weller.

“For those who have yet to discover our concerts, we can promise that they will be pleasantly surprised at the world-class talent and overall quality of our shows,” she said. “Everyone knows that the Gloria offers first-run movies, but the market is still learning that we now have the very best in live arts.”

“The success of our Stars on Stage concert series is a direct reflection of the public’s support and what we can achieve together to continue to bring live musical acts to the area. We value the responses and reactions we’ve received so much and hope to continue to expand our programming.”

The series will take a summer break in July and August but return with Shades of Bublé in September, Rhinestone Cowgirls in October, Tommy Dorsey Orchestra in November and Celtic Angels Christmas to round out the season in December.

Weller said the plan is to continue raising donations to use toward renovations to the Gloria to attract and host A-list artists and Broadway productions.

“We can’t wait to welcome these artists to the stage and for everyone to fill the Gloria to enjoy them,” she said.

To purchase tickets for Saturday’s Take3 show or more information on the series, go to gloriatheatre.org.