Ms. Pat brings her ‘Hot and Flashy Tour’ to Dayton Funny Bone

“Mainly because I’m a convicted felon, and it was a job that didn’t have a background check,” she said. “But I love the freedom. I pick and choose what I want to do, and I love making people laugh.”

Now Ms. Pat is on season five of her Emmy-nominated “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is based mainly on her own life. In 2022, her first stand-up special “Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” debuted on Netflix. Last year, she finished up season two of her judge show, “Ms. Pat Settles It.”

“It’s funny because I’m not a judge. I’m a convicted felon,” she said. “Families are arguing. Friends are fighting, and I bring them back together. It’s something different. I have a jury, but sometimes I really don’t listen. It’s a very funny show.”

Ms. Pat’s material comes from her real-life experiences as a drug dealer, wife and mom. She doesn’t like to sugarcoat anything, and she said that as she gets older, she does whatever she wants on stage.

“I don’t listen to nobody,” she said. “I do what I want to do. This is a business. It’s something I believe in. I’m taking chances. I tell it all. I’ve learned in life to say what you want and don’t hold anything back.”

Credit: FiF WILSON Credit: FiF WILSON

Ms. Pat is originally from Atlanta but lived in Indianapolis for 20 years while working on her craft. She said that she enjoys the Midwest and coming to Dayton every year. She finds it easy to connect with different audiences.

“It’s easy,” she said. “You’ve been through it or you know someone that has been through it. You can relate to it. I’m an open book. I’m going to throw it out there.”

It’s an understatement to say Ms. Pat is busy with her comedy tour, multiple shows, husband and eight children. She said her assistant keeps her on track so she can keep making people laugh. While she enjoys her TV show and wants to get a season six, her first love is stand-up.

“I love the TV show, but I am in love with stand-up because it’s something I can control,” she said. “They can turn the TV off, but my stand-up will last forever. Whatever you do, do it because you love what you are doing.”

HOW TO GO

What: Ms. Pat’s ‘Hot and Flashy Tour’

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, The Greene, 88 Plum St., Dayton

When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 18, 6:30 and 9 p.m. April 19

Cost: $37-$47

Tickets: dayton.funnybone.com

More info: MsPatComedy.com