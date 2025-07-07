Breaking: Man killed in Fourth of July crash in Kettering ID’d

New ‘Superman’ movie coming out this week features Cincinnati Museum Center as Hall of Justice

The Cincinnati Museum Center's Union Terminal is the fictional headquarters for the Justice League in the latest "Superman" movie. CONTRIBUTED/ DC COMCS VIA TOYOTA USA

The Cincinnati Museum Center's Union Terminal is the fictional headquarters for the Justice League in the latest "Superman" movie. CONTRIBUTED/ DC COMCS VIA TOYOTA USA
Entertainment
By Taylor Weiter – WCPO
41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s ... the Cincinnati Museum Center as the Hall of Justice in the upcoming “Superman” film.

It has been known for more than a year that the Queen City would be featured in the latest DC Studios movie, but proof of how the transformed (or ... not really transformed) Union Terminal looks as the fictional headquarters for the Justice League is now online.

Toyota USA shared the first look at the Hall of Justice during an interview with actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the film. In the scene, Lane appears to be walking to her car (a Toyota bZ) in front of the building. You can watch it online at https://youtu.be/cMeEV6zGGK8.

The visuals should please comic book fans. Cincinnati Museum Center noted that “Superman” artist Al Gumer drew the Hall of Justice to have the same facade as Union Terminal.

While much of “Superman” was shot in Cleveland, the character’s birthplace, filming was also done at the Lytle Tunnel in Cincinnati last year. In total, “Superman” nabbed more than $11 million for production in the two cities, the Ohio Department of Development announced in 2024.

“Superman” will be released in movie theaters Friday, July 11. It is written and directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. It is the second reboot of the “Superman” film series.

Nicholas Hoult, left, and David Corenswet attend a photo call for "Superman" on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

