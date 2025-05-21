‘We’re all connected’: International art show at Olde Masters Galleria showcases works from around the globe

According to Brendel, the idea of an international art show came from friendships she had formed with artists living in countries such as France, India and Algeria.

Artists can submit their work to be featured in the show for $35. While up to three pieces can be entered, only one creation from each artist will be showcased. All pieces must be smaller than 24-by-36 inches and registered by June 10.

The gallery also has options for those outside the Dayton area who may not be able to afford sending over their pieces.

“Since this is a small show, they can just email me their pictures and then my husband, who’s kind of in charge of this show, Michael Brendel, he prints a very high resolution image,” she said.

Artists may sell their featured artwork during the exhibition if they choose.

The gallery will host a reception 4-8 p.m. June 14, where pieces will be judged by professional artist Chuck Marshall. The featured categories include paintings, reproductions and photography. Best in Show, People’s Choice, Honorable Mentions and other awards will also be given out.

Opened in 2011 by Brendel, Olde Masters Galleria is a studio where local artists can rent out space and refine their craft with fellow creators. The gallery also offers various workshops, critiques, art classes and private lessons.

“It’s an opportunity for, you know, people to be able to have a place to paint, to be with camaraderie, because artists need artists,” said Brendel. “It’s just like a good vibe. Everybody just supports each other. There’s no cliques.”

Current creators featured at the gallery include Patti Burnell, June Ovington, Gary Coy and Donna Stafford.

HOW TO GO

What: Third Annual International Exhibition

When: June 14-30. Gallery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Gallery is closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Location: 55 Rhoads Center Drive, Centerville

More info: oldemastersgalleria.com