‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast, Episode 5: Watch for 10,000 ‘leprechauns’

It looks like Dayton’s Oregon District was the place to be on Friday evening, March 17, 2017 for St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
What to Do | Updated March 15, 2018
By Amelia Robinson

The hint of copious amounts of Guinness beer in the air can only mean one thing: that St. Patrick and his day of shenanigans are on the way.

It also means that the Dublin Pub will soon be hanging its tents with care for the bash expected to draw 10,000 people.

The pub in the Dayton’s Oregon District will be throwing its 20th St. Patrick’s Day bash.

Amelia Robinson sat down with co-owner Steve Tieber for a magically delicious conversation that led to talk about a dozen or so men in jumpsuits, slippery dance floors, and fish and chips.

Oh, and there lots of talk about Jameson and Guinness and the St. Patrick’s Days we could have.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you about Cox Digital Marketing.

