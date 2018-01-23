Why you should grab your tickets for these Dayton ‘Black Panther’ special screenings NOW

>> MORE: Dayton-area grad praised for work on ‘Moonlight,’ Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Among other things, a film’s production designers work closely with the director and producer on the film’s visual concept: styles, locations, graphics, props, lighting, camera angles and costumes.

Pre-sale tickets to see “Black Panther” have been a hot seller so far.

The first 24 hours of advance ticket sales for the movie were the largest for any Marvel film on Fandango, according to our sister publication the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

SPECIAL BLACK PANTHER EVENTS IN DAYTON

🌠 Black Panther Private Screening- Dayton Human Relations Council



DESCRIPTION from Eventbrite.com page: Join the Dayton Human Relations Council for our annual Black History Movie Night with a private screening of Black Panther. Tickets are $20. All tickets come with a small popcorn and drink. Check back regularly for updates on how to purchase tickets. As always, we will have a panel discussion. The panel discuss will begin at 6:30pm, directly before the start of the movie. The topic will be Blacks in the Media.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15

WHERE: Rave Cinemas Huber Heights, 7737 Waynetowne Boulevard, Huber Heights

MORE INFO AND TICKETS: Eventbrite.com

🌠 Black Panther Black Out ... For The Culture hosted by The Vibe Spot

DESCRIPTION from Eventbrite.com: Picture this, a packed theater with a sea of natural hair and melanin magic unapologetically present to support a film full of proper representation and black excellence. Your ticket includes: A special live musical performance before the movie, admission to the early screening of Black Panther and your choice of one of the following: — A small gourmet popcorn (Cheetoes, Zebra or Caramel) — A large buttered popcorn — A gourmet appetizer — A signature drink from the bar for those age 21 and older.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15

WHERE: Cinépolis, 10251 Penny Lane, Austin Landing, Miamisburg

MORE INFO AND TICKETS: Eventbrite.com

