McDonald’s has a few new offers for customers, including a drink sleeve

The beverage sleeves are specifically designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s, a press release said.

“We are grateful that McDonald’s owner operators have once again come together to offer the Sleeves for Support Program in the Dayton region,” said Rita Cyr, executive director of RMHC Dayton. “Customers at our area McDonald’s have always been generous contributors to RMHC programs right here in our community.

In 2023, the Sleeves for Support program raised $41,752 for the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton and $164,152 for RMHC throughout Ohio, the release said.

The Ronald McDonald House is located at 555 Valley St. in Dayton.

The nonprofit provides “a resting place for families of sick or ill children with 14 private guest rooms at no cost to guests,” the release said. In addition, the nonprofit has family rooms inside Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital for families to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital.

