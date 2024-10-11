WATCH: We tried the new Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza at Dewey’s - it has a cream cheese base

Credit: The Meisbergers Credit: The Meisbergers

“At Dewey’s, we’re driven by a passion for innovation while staying true to our roots,” said Chuck Lipp, president of Dewey’s Pizza. “Partnering with Skyline for their 75th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to merge two beloved local brands and offer something exciting for our community. The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza is truly a celebration of flavor and hometown pride.”

For every pizza sold, $1 will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza is available through Oct. 16 at Dewey’s locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky, while supplies last.

The restaurant is also featuring the Smashing Pumpkin pizza that has a homemade whipped pumpkin ricotta base topped with mozzarella cheese, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted shallots and toasted pumpkin seeds.

The closest Dewey’s Pizza locations to the region include 131 Jasper St. in Dayton near the University of Dayton or 3600 Rigby Road in Miami Twp. at Austin Landing.

All pizzas are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery via DoorDash. For more information or to order online, visit deweyspizza.com.