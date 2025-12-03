My non-exhaustive local gift guide for people who just love good food

Perfect for your best friend who supports all your crazy middle of the night texts and has an endless thirst for learning new skills.

When people ask me where to eat in Dayton, which they often do, Grist is always on the list. The spot is run by Chef Casey with such thoughtfulness, it’s near impossible to have an average experience. Their cooking classes run on Sundays and cover topics such as stuffed pasta and homemade focaccia. They even have a class for kids. Book on their website at www.eatgrist.com/classes. Cost $68-$128.

CSA Membership at Foxhole Farms

Perfect for your mom who wears the cutest straw hat to protect her skin and supports the local markets every Saturday morning.

Foxhole Farms in Brookville offers a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Membership that has a $200 in credit toward farm goods throughout the market season. They track your credit, and unlike other CSAs, you are able to pick out exactly what you want from the market offerings instead of a predetermined box. In my opinion, they have the best salad greens, tomatoes, pea shoots and sourdough in the area. Purchase on their website foxholefarmohio.com/2025foxholecsa. Cost: $200

Gift cards to The Silos

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Perfect for your brother who brewery hops and carried your kids on his shoulders until they got way past too big.

The Silos is a food hall at 810 E. First St. in Dayton. The space contains multiple food vendors, a full bar (complete with Kombucha on tap), tons of outdoor space, and a totally unique and cozy vibe. It will also be home to (shameless plug) my new restaurant, Fėte, which will open later this year. Wouldn’t it be perfect to receive $20 from each vendor and spend an afternoon trying bites from each spot which currently include: Nood Bar, authentic noodles, bao buns, and Asian Street Food. Kung Fu BBQ, brisket, birria tacos and unbelievable sides. The Burger Bistro, signature burgers, chicken wings and Philly sandwiches. Gift cards available in-person and online for varying amounts.

Jeni’s Ice Cream Pint Club

Perfect for your college roommate whose kids’ birthdays are permanently marked in your phone and really just wants a taste of Ohio.

Though Jeni’s has expanded to a national phenomenon, the ice cream began at North Market in Columbus. The company offers a Pint Club membership which ships four flavors per month right to your doorstep, sometimes before they are released to the public. I would highly recommend the darkest chocolate. Could you think of anything better for all the ice cream lovers? Purchase on the website at jenis.com/products/pint-club. Cost: $199 for 3 months.

Traditional afternoon tea at Central Perc

Perfect for your mother in law who appreciates a crisp Oxford button-up and really just wants more time with you.

Central Perc is a cozy spot on Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood specializing in seasonal tea blends and housemade baked goods. They serve an afternoon tea between 2-4 p.m. that includes a pot of tea, finger sandwiches, small pastries and scones. Mike and Rosie have owned the shop since the mid-nineties and bring a bit of authentic English culture to the Midwest. Purchase in-person. Cost: $25

A bottle of wine and a gift card from the Silver Slipper

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Perfect for your grown daughter who listens to Olivia Dean and carries a signature market tote.

Located on Wayne Avenue, this spot also always makes it onto my list of Dayton recommendations. One of the most intimate interiors in the area, an evening sipping on something bubbly and munching on their ever-evolving menu never leaves me disappointed. It’s the sort of place where you feel cooler for having gone. They have bottles of wine available for purchase and gift cards available in person. Varying cost.

Gift cards from Tony and Pete’s and Koji Burger

Credit: Jake Turner Credit: Jake Turner

Perfect for your boy-food-loving son who finishes a bag of Takis in one sitting and is always complaining that there’s no food in the house.

Both located on East Third Street in Dayton, Tony and Pete’s specializes in creating old school style high quality sandwiches with the type of flavor and perfection that you don’t expect to find in a sandwich shop. And Koji Burger offers freshly ground aged beef burgers that legitimately might raise your standards on what a burger should taste like. With them both being on East Third, why not hop from sammy to burger in one afternoon? I know my son would. Gift cards available in person. Varying cost.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat. She is usually in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.