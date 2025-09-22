New dining options come to COhatch Springfield as Myers Market rebrands

“A lot of events, a lot of fun cocktails, a lot of stuff we’re taking from Hamilton and doing up here in Springfield,” he said.

To start, the new dining options will include:

Fountain Brews, in the spot of the former Ironworks, which will be a tap room with 14 beers, coffee and pop.

Dough-Re-Mi Pizza, in the spot of the former Crust and Co.

Flip Kitchen, in the spot where All Saints currently is, will be similar to a ghost or shared kitchen that will have different food concepts in it. Champion City Grill will start it off with some Cajun offerings.

The Rose Room, in the spot of the Bar and former Market Bar, will be focused on craft cocktails, hospitality and fresh made ingredients.

Myers Market currently includes Chido’s Tacos, Sushi Hikari Moe, OH! Boba and All Saints Grill.

Dennis Merchant, who currently runs All Saints, is helping to revamp the dining options inside Myers Market and will take on the role of head chef.

“He’s got a huge background in culinary. He’s local. He’s very talented. And he loves what he’s doing here,” McCleary said.

The inside of the market has been rearranged and over 50 seats have been added. They plan to also create a Myers Market website for mobile ordering from your phone or kiosks that will be placed inside, with a pickup space for online orders.

McCleary added the plan is to also put a bigger emphasis on events and catering, which he said will highlight the flavors and cuisines in house for that season.

Myers Market is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. However, McCleary said he is looking to expand hours in the future.

The new dining options could be open as soon as the first week of October, McCleary said, but are working to staff the place to make sure they are able to “take care of people.”

Since its grand opening in 1916, the Daily Myers Market was a downtown Springfield centerpiece until it closed in 1977. In 2018, COhatch transformed the neglected site into a new life. Then in 2020, it was reimagined as COhatch The Market to feature food options, a bar and taproom, and work, meet and social spaces.

COhatch will continue to offer its amenities of 16 private offices, coworking, meeting rooms, and three event spaces.