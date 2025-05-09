Good Hands Bread Co. to open first physical location in historic Dayton building

This new location will be inside the Dietz Block building, located on Wayne Avenue in downtown Dayton. The building was purchased in 2024 by Burgess and Jeanine Gow, who planned to turn it into a residential and business property.

“We’re really looking forward to breathing new life into the space,” said Fisher. “We couldn’t be happier with the location. It’s right down the road from the Second Street Market where we set up every weekend, and it’s less than a mile from all seven restaurants we’re currently working with.”

The project has received assistance from Citywide’s Dayton First Floor Fund, which looks to support local businesses opening in the city’s underutilized spaces. This fund previously assisted projects including Shag Studios and the Reserve on Third.

Good Hands Bread Co. previously planned for a physical location in Moraine. However, financial limitations caused the project to be cancelled.

Construction is still ongoing on the site, with an opening currently scheduled for later this summer. During this time, the bakery will still attend the Second Street Market Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit goodhandsbreadco.com.