This Earl Grey Bourbon Punch is the holiday party upgrade you need

I prefer to wake before the sun, stretch, read for an hour with a cup of coffee, and wind down around 9:30 p.m. with a mug of tea and a cat by my side. I don’t knit, but I should.

My apathy for the event never dissuaded my efforts of preparation. I can’t take a casual approach to any culinary activity, especially when you throw in an element of competition. In year one, I took home the award for Best Drink and Best Appetizer. The appetizer was a pear and roquefort crostini, the details of which escape me. But the cocktail was an Earl Grey tea based punch that I still think about.

In a wave of domesticity, I thrifted a vintage punch bowl and matching glasses for the evening. The presentation was completed by a citrus slice ice mold that floated in the golden mixture. I play the role of hostess very well.

I’m not sure if it’s having four kids, being single, or working at 5 a.m. but I don’t go to many holiday parties anymore. Which is completely fine with me, more time to take up knitting.

But, if you’re a party person, and I hope you are, this punch will complete any holiday gathering. Lightly warming and slightly citrusy, it can be batched ahead of time which is one of the success factors of a great party drink. And in a very welcomed break from all the cinnamon sugar rimmed martinis and overly sweet cranberry fizzes, this one is balanced and refreshing, while being appropriately boozy.

If you serve it alongside a round of gooey, warm camembert studded with seasonal herbs as I do this time of year (to my one guest with my one glass of wine), absolutely no one will be disappointed.

I may have just gifted you the formula for a First Place Cocktail Party. You’re welcome.

Earl Grey Bourbon Punch

Recipe from Bon Appetit

4 Earl Grey tea bags

1/2 cup honey

4 sprigs of thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

1 cup lemon juice

1 1/2 cups bourbon

1/2 cup brandy

1 tsp. orange bitters

Ice ring made of water and decorative lemon slices

Steep the tea bags in 2 cups boiling water for five minutes. Simmer honey and herbs in a small sauce pan for 2 minutes, Do not burn. Remove from heat and discard herbs. Combine honey syrup and tea with the rest of the ingredients. Stir in two cups of ice and stir until ice is melted and drink is very cold. Serve in tumblers or in punch bowl with ice ring. Garnish with lemon wedges and rosemary sprigs.

Herby Baked Camembert

1 round camembert, better if its in a little wooden crate like the one pictured

Drizzle olive oil

Pinch of fresh thyme, chopped

Pinch of fresh rosemary, chopped

1 clove garlic, very thinly sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Score the top of the camembert in both directions. Drizzle the cheese with olive oil and stuff the slices with the herbs and garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in the wooden crate (or in a baking dish) over a baking sheet, to protect your oven, for 20 minutes. Serve warm with crackers or torn baguette.

”But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in southwest Ohio with her four kids and a cat. She is usually in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.