Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-20-24

This week that includes what you need to know about two of the most consequential things before voters this year, and our reporter’s experience flying along with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s sole flying mission.

Election 2024

Our coverage of the 2024 election continues with in-depth analysis of the issues and candidates on the ballot.

• Senate: The race for a U.S. Senate seat to represent Ohio is projected to be the most expensive Congressional race in history. Lynn Hulsey wrote this report on where incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and challenger Republican Bernie Moreno stand on key issues.

• High court: Voters this year will decide which party controls the Ohio Supreme Court, which has far-reaching implications on many issues. Avery Kreemer breaks down the race and candidates here.

• Other races: Go here for all of our election coverage, including a ton more stories on important state and local races and issues. And here for our Voter Guide where candidates for competitive races make their pitches on why you should vote for them.

• Get your vote on: The state clarified new rules on dropping off someone else’s ballot that could force changes for Montgomery County. I have that story here. Plus, in response to a reader question, I wrote this piece on how it’s decided what order candidates’ names appear on the ballot (I thought this was fascinating).

WPAFB’s sole flying mission

The 445th Airlift Wing is the only flying mission based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Our reporter Tom Gnau last week rode along with them on a training mission to document what they do.

• An important mission: This Air Force Reserve Command unit flies nine Boeing C-17 Globemaster IIIs. They bring formidable skills to a vital mission. Go here Tom’s story about the 445th.

• First hand: Tom and our photographer rode along with the crew on a training mission. Go here for photos and Tom’s recounting of the experience.