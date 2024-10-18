Reporter, photographer fly along with WPAFB’s 445th Airlift Wing

Crewmembers of a C-17 Globemaster III load dummies onto the aircraft during a mock medical evacuation drill at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Crewmembers of a C-17 Globemaster III load dummies onto the aircraft during a mock medical evacuation drill at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
“Are you ready for a good flight,” Tech Sgt. Diego Weithoener asked a visiting reporter who had volunteered to act as a patient strapped down in the belly of a C-17.

The 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s sole flying mission, flew local reporters and photographers Wednesday on a two-hour, 40-minute flight, demonstrating how members train and prepare. It was a rare, close-up look at how the unit does its job.

1 Lt. Kevin Mankiewicz, Flight Nurse, demonstrates the care injured people would receive during a mock evacuation drill at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Wednesday, October 16, 2024 on a C-17 Globemaster III. MARSHALL GORBY\ STAFF

Medics carried that reporter and two others, along with several medical manikins, up a C-17′s large aft ramp.

Wheels were up by 12:22 p.m., beginning the jaunt above Columbus, Cleveland, south to Pittsburgh and Charleston, W. Va., onward to Knoxville, Tenn. and Nashville, then north on the return leg above Cincinnati and back to Wright-Patt.

Explore‘What we signed up for’: Wright-Patt’s sole flying mission ready to defend in peacetime and war

“Welcome to my office,” said pilot Lt. Col. Keith Buddelmeyer, who welcomed two journalists to his cockpit during the flight. Buddelmeyer acted as the pilot responsible for flying while Maj. Trevor Tomlin worked as the “pilot monitoring,” monitoring the current and project flight path and plane functions.

It can be loud and chilly in the back of a C-17. It’s not the best place for interviews. Personnel wear microphone-equipped headsets to communicate.

The view from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, at about 27,000 feet. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“I don’t do it every day,” said Master Sgt. Danielle Kremer, who works as a loadmaster. “But it’s a pretty unique experience, right? We’re sitting in the cargo compartment of a C-17, so you can see all of the exposed wiring and tubes you won’t see on a commercial airliner. But it’s very enjoyable.”

The view when a passenger on a C-17 Globemaster III looks up. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

In her work for the 445th, Kramer has visited Japan, Australia, Europe, South America and much of the United States.

The wing showed off its many capabilities to local journalists for a reason. The 445th has a story to tell, and it wants to draw new members.

Said Baker, “Honestly, it’s a recruiting effort.”

Last month, the Air Force said it expected to meet its recruitment goals in fiscal 2024, a year after the service missed recruitment targets for enlisted personnel. In 2023, the Reserve and Air National Guard fell short of their goals by some 30%.

“Basically, when the next national emergency hits, we’ll be as strong as our recruiting allows us to be,” Baker said.

