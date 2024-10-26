Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-27-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

‘You kind of feel helpless’

Our Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis reporting project continues today with a look at the challenges families face accessing care for their kids.

• Key takeaway: Parents tell us finding a mental health care provider and getting an appointment is a huge challenge. Read Sam Wildow’s reporting on that here.

• The data: The problem isn’t just anecdotal. Sam’s story includes studies on gaps in care coverage and surveys showing lack of appointment times and long waits are among the top challenges facing families.

• Solutions: Sam’s story also looks at solutions, such as steps a local insurer is taking to help clients, and what children’s health experts suggest.

• Kids in Crisis: This is the fourth major installment in our series. Go here for more reporting form this project.

Election 2024

Have you cast your ballot yet? Lots of people have. This story by Sydney Dawes found that early in-person voting is seeing a surge this year. Our coverage continues in an effort to help you make an informed decision at the polls.

• Races: In addition to our Voter Guide that allows candidates to make a pitch to voters in their own words, our reporters are interviewing candidates for key races. The race for a seat to represent Dayton and its eastern suburbs in the Ohio Senate is one of the most competitive in our area. Here is that story by reporter Avery Kreemer.

• Top o’ ticket: You may have noticed that our reporters are mostly focused on state-level and local races. That’s because local reporting is what we do. But we do have plenty of coverage of the presidential race. Here’s what the Republican and Democrat campaigns are focusing on in the final stretch.

• Issues: In addition to candidates, there are a number of consequential tax issues on local ballots that could both increase your taxes and impact services provided by local agencies. Jeremy Kelley has a roundup of those issues here.

• Fact-checks: There are a lot of claims and accusations flying in some of the most bitterly contested races. Are they true? In the U.S. Senate race, here are some fact checks of claims made by both candidates, and here is a fact-check of allegations in ads in the local Ohio Senate race.

• Voter fraud: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently announced his office is prosecuting six people accused of voting when they weren’t U.S. citizens. Well, it turns out one of those people is dead. Cuyahoga County’s prosecutor calls it one of the worst cases of “prosecutorial overreach” he’s ever seen and raises questions about the thoroughness of the investigation.

• Election 2024: Visit or Elections 2024 page for more coverage and overviews of area races and issues.