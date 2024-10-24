‘Prosecutorial overreach’: Prosecutor says Ohio charged dead man with illegally voting as non-citizen

Breaking: If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement in the U.S. Senate?

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during a rally for Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, in Middletown, Ohio, Monday, July 22, 2024. According to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, July 31, Yost has already saved up $1.5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks during a rally for Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, in Middletown, Ohio, Monday, July 22, 2024. According to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, July 31, Yost has already saved up $1.5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
19 minutes ago
A dead man was one of the six people Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday had been indicted for voting in Ohio elections when they were not U.S. citizens, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.

Yost’s office took the case of Ramesh Patel, identified by Yost’s office as age 68 of North Royalton in Cuyahoga County, to a grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and obtained an indictment on one count of illegal voting, Yost announced Tuesday in a news release after a press conference in Columbus.

Yost alleges Patel was not a U.S. citizen when he voted in 2014, 2016 and 2018. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 1.

O’Malley said Patel died in December 2022.

“This is one of the greatest examples of prosecutorial overreach I have ever witnessed. The practice of indicting the deceased is draconian,” O’Malley said in a news release. “This is not how we would have handled this case in my office. I am calling on Ohio Attorney General David Yost to immediately dismiss this indictment.”

Yost’s office has not yet responded to this news outlet’s request for comment.

In Cuyahoga County the prosecutor’s office has a policy of only indicting people who are alive.

“Prosecutor O’Malley is philosophically opposed to indicting deceased individuals who clearly have no way of defending themselves,” according to the news release from O’Malley, whose comments about Patel’s case were first reported by Cleveland.com.

O’Malley said his office has prosecuted people for voter fraud, including two convicted in the last 18 months, and is reviewing other referrals.

At Tuesday’s news conference Yost announced he had sought and obtained indictments of six people who he said were not U.S. citizens when they allegedly voted in Ohio state or federal elections between 2008 and 2020. They were among 138 total allegations of people improperly voting that his office is investigating at the request of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The six were indicted for illegal voting, a fourth-degree felony. In addition to Patel, three are from Franklin County, one from Summit County and one from Portage County. Yost’s office took their cases to grand juries in those counties and he said all six cases had previously been declined for prosecution by county prosecutors.

The indictments were handed down last week or this week, with Patel and three others each facing a single count of illegal voting and a 78-year-old Summit County woman facing two counts of illegal voting, according to Yost’s office. Illegal voting can carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and five years post-release control. Those indicted are awaiting arraignment and had not issued pleas as of Tuesday’s announcement.

The news release said all but Patel were legal permanent residents when the alleged voting occurred, and all lacked U.S. citizenship. But the news release does not indicate if any of them became naturalized citizens.

Voter fraud by American citizens or noncitizens in the U.S. is exceedingly rare, according to studies by groups such as the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, the conservative Heritage Foundation and the libertarian-leaning CATO Institute. Ohio has about 8 million registered voters.

It is illegal in the U.S. for noncitizens to vote in federal elections and the Ohio Constitution prohibits noncitizens from voting in any elections. People must attest that they are citizens when they register but federal law prohibits requiring proof of citizenship for federal elections.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.