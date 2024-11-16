Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-17-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis. Hope over suicide

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

For months, as part of our Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis special reporting project, our reporters Eileen McClory and Samantha Wildow have explored driving factors in the youth mental health crisis. Our latest report looks at the most tragic manifestation of the issue: Youth suicide.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis call or text 988 to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24/7.

• The facts: Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. And the rate has increased dramatically in recent decades.

• The power of listening: Studies show kids often communicate suicidal thoughts or intentions before acting, so its vitally important for parents and caregivers to actively listen to what children are saying.

• Bringing hope: Our reporters interviewed a local teenager who lost a friend to suicide and was inspired to join the Hope Squad at her school to support other students.

• What they’re saying: “There’s people that are truly going through these things, and you don’t know that unless you sit down and have a conversation with them.”

• Survivor support: Whether someone is experiencing grief or significant psychological distress, those left behind are in a vulnerable position. They need support, experts say, and the support can best be served by those who have been there and made it through. Here’s a story about one woman’s efforts to provide such support.

• In their voices: In today’s Ideas & Voices, hear from several students from around our region share their personal experiences with mental health issues and what they hope can be done to address the crisis.

From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election, promises of ‘mass deportation’

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield found itself at the center of the national debate on immigration after an unfounded online accusation about Haitian immigrants made its way onto the presidential debate stage. We sent reporters across Springfield — grocery stores, dollar stores, libraries, restaurants and other businesses — over the past week to gauge the community’s reaction to the election. Read the full report here.

• The setup: Before the Nov. 5 election, false claims about Haitians eating people’s pets were amplified by former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.

- “We’re going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country and we’re going to start with Springfield and Aurora,” Trump said at a September press conference, tying the Springfield situation with crime concerns in Aurora, Colorado linked to Venezuelan gangs.

• Election Day: More than 64% of Clark County residents who voted Nov. 5 supported Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

• What some say: Some residents today express apathy — “Why does it even matter? — to disappointment to celebration — “Woohoo Trump 2024!”

• Haitian residents: The reaction from Haitian residents spans from fear to disbelief. “I hope God (is) going to touch Trump’s heart. I hope that,” one Haitian woman told us.

• Their hope: Many Haitian residents hope Trump focuses his deportation efforts on criminals and people in the country illegally, not the local Haitians who by and large are here on a legal immigration status.

• What Trump says: In his last rally before the election, Trump referenced Springfield again, saying immigrants are “destroying our country” and “On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program of criminals in American history. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered.”