Mikey’s Late Night Slice to open in former Local Cantina spot by Day Air Ballpark

According to the restaurant’s website, the Dayton location is expected to open this year in quarter four.

Customers can expect “New York-style inspired pizza by the slice, along with a few other items ranging from the “of course they’ll have that in a pizza shop” to the very unexpected rotating Pizza-of-the-Week featuring over 40 different recipes ranging from comfort foods to surprising combinations, breadsticks, cheese bread and on brand sweets...," the website states.

The Dayton location will also have a bar.

Late Night Slice started in 2009 when Mike Sorboro was bored with the typical options of gyros and other street meats available after hours in Columbus. He launched the pizza concept in the parking lot attached to his apartment.

The pizza brand now has nine locations with most in the Columbus area. In addition to Dayton, Late Night Slice is also opening a new location in Columbus at The Galaxy at Polaris.

The pizza shop is open for lunch and dinner with expanded hours into the early morning.

"Late Night Slice isn’t just a clever name,“ the website states. ”We live true to our name by staying up way later than most."

Most locations are open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information and updates, visit latenightslice.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@latenightslicedayton).