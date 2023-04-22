2-story home on acreage has updates

The stairs off the entry lead up to the second floor. The master bedroom suite has neutral carpet, a ceiling fan and ensuite bath. The bath features tile flooring, double vanity, freestanding tub, walk-in shower with glass doors and linen closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, all with neutral carpet and large closets. There is also an additional full bath with tub/shower combination, tile flooring and wood vanity.

The partially finished basement has tile flooring and has a large open space suitable for a recreation room. There is also an unfinished space for storage.

The back of the home features a wood deck with two steps down surrounding three sides. There is a partial fence and a wood pergola covering a firepit area with pavers. There is also a newer 48′ x 64′ barn on a separate, 1-acre parcel.

Facts:

3998 Pinewood Ave., Springfield, OH 45502

Four bedrooms, two and one-half bathroom

2,973 square feet

2.52-acre lot

Price: $489,000

Directions: SR 41. to North on Ballentine. Right on Pinewood.

Highlights: Wood and porcelain flooring throughout first level, formal living room and dining room, eat in kitchen with updated appliances and porcelain floors, master bedroom suite upstairs with ensuite bath, oversized rear yard with deck, pergola and firepit, yard barn with concrete floor and electric on separate 1-acre parcel.

For more details

Maurice Carpenter

Gallery Homes Real Estate LLC

614-623-8268

mocarpenterrealtor@gmail.com