PHOTOS: Nearly $1M luxury home near Centerville has unique garage

A stunning open floor plan with art niches, lighted displays, volume ceilings, second-floor flexible living space options — and a three-car garage a car enthusiast would love — are features in this brick home located on a cul-de-sac in Washington Twp. Trails of Saddle Creek.

Listed for $975,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the two-story home at 9410 Old Bridge Drive has about 5,117 square feet of living space. The volume ceiling adds to the open floor plan as all the main social areas flow together, including a sunroom and formal dining room. The split-floor plan offers two first-floor bedroom wings and a wide lighted staircase, which leads to the second floor where a third bedroom suite is part of a flowing four multi-use, flexible space.

A formal entry opens with leaded-glass doors into the open floor plan with walls of windows that have plantation blinds. Lighted display shelves flank a stone-stack gas fireplace. Artwork niches are built into the foyer and dining area. Woodgrain, ceramic-tile flooring fills the foyer and wraps around the great room space into the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the short hallway to the primary bedroom suite entrance.

A gorgeous white kitchen is offset from the great room by an angled island with an extended counter to allow seating for six. Within the kitchen side, the island has storage cabinets and a granite counter. A second island has a preparation sink and additional storage. Thermador appliances include a six-burner gas range and a warming drawer. Other appliances, including the refrigerator and dishwasher, have matching white wood panel coverings. An etched-glass door tucked in the corner opens into a walk-in pantry. A pass-through with glass-panel cabinets above allows for buffet access to the breakfast room, which has a bay bump-out design to allow for spacious dining options.

A fluted threshold leads into the sunroom with two walls of windows and a glass door that opens out to the concrete patio and fenced backyard. The other wall of the sunroom has built-in bookcases and a media nook.

Off the great room, the short hallway leads to the primary bedroom suite that has a single-glass patio door that opens out the backyard patio. The suite has a double-sink vanity with granite counter, walk-in shower with glass-block window, and pocket door that opens into a huge walk-in closet with built-ins, island storage and ironing board.

Off the kitchen, a hallway leads to a mudroom room hallway with built-in locker nook with bench-seat storage, a beverage cooler nook, double-door closet, access to a half bathroom and pocket door entrance to the laundry room with a folding counter, wash sink and storage cabinets.

A second bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

At the end of the hallway is access to the three-car garage with red epoxy flooring and a volume ceiling bay for extra storage or car lift options. The garage is heated and cooled and is equipped with an air compressor. There is a rear service door and a storage room with double doors to allow for lawn equipment.

Back inside, the lighted extra-wide staircase from the kitchen leads up to the second-floor flexible space. At the top of the staircase, the space opens into a loft-like family room setting with corner arched windows and a wood-capped partial wall next to the stairwell. French doors open into a flexible space that is currently a combined office and hobby area. Within a window nook area, there is a wall of built-in filing drawers and cabinetry. Along another wall are built-in storage cabinets, one of which hides access to the third heating and cooling system. There is a display counter with additional storage. A cathedral ceiling has skylights and ceiling fans.

A third bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom is off the loft family room; and a door opens to a finished multipurpose room — which is currently used as storage but does have a closet, lighting and electric service for media and other options,

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $975,000

No Open House:

Directions: state Route 48 to east on Spring Valley Road, right on Clyo Road, right on Saddle Creek Trail, right on Horseshoe Bend, left on Old Bridge Drive

Highlights: About 5,117 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, ceramic-tile floors, volume ceilings, built-ins, first-floor primary bedroom suite, sunroom, islands, Thermador appliances, upstairs family room, hobby room, skylights, bonus flexible room, 3-car heated and cooled garage, epoxy floor, storage room, 3 HVACs, updated water heater 2015, patio, fenced yard, cul-de-sac, homeowners’ association

For more information:

Cindy Buckreus and Carey Lunne

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-609-5043 or 937-313-0190

Website: http://www.cindybuckreus.com