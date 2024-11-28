Local real estate: Oakwood bungalow has unfinished basement prime for adding additional living space

Located within a half block of Orchardly Park, the property has a paved driveway that leads to a two-car detached garage with a wide paved parking pad. A balcony wooden deck has steps that lead down to the parking pad and back yard.

Two different entrances offer direct access into the main level of the home. From the driveway, the side entry offers a more casual entrance into a breezeway nook while the formal entry opens from an arched door into a foyer. Both entrances have convenient storage options with a coat nook off the side entry and a coat closet off the foyer.

The secluded living room has plenty of natural light and hardwood floors. The decorative fireplace has a painted brick surround with an arched opening that matched the arched front door. The brick extends up to the ceiling with a mantel at window sill level as two square windows flank the fireplace.

The hardwood floor continues into the hallway that leads to the heart of the home, the spacious dining room and kitchen. The dining room has a chair rail, two side windows and a hanging light fixture with ceiling medallion. An extended granite countertop allows for bar seating for four and transitions into the kitchen for easy pass-through access.

Accent lighting highlights the countertop and a stainless-steel and glass hood-vent hangs above the gas range within the kitchen. Additional granite countertops wrap around under window where the double sink is located. White cabinetry offers plenty of storage and includes a cabinet pantry next to the refrigerator nook. A beverage station has additional hanging cabinets and a microwave shelf. Stone-tiles accents the walls and ceramic-tile fills the kitchen area and into the coat nook.

A door off the nook opens to the basement stairwell. The unfinished basement has a painted concrete floor and glass-block windows. The laundry hook-ups are near a wash tub and the mechanical systems are tucked to the side to allow for possible living space. The hot water tank was new in 2021 and the water softener and reverse osmosis for the home are both less than a year old. The basement has been plumbed for a possible full bathroom as there is a whirlpool tub with ceramic-tile surround tucked into one corner.

Back on the main level, the hallway leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. One bedroom has sliding door access to the rear wooden deck and has a deep single-door closet. The other bedroom has a single-door closet and a second door that leads up to the finished second floor which is currently the primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet. The flexible living space has carpeting, an angled ceiling and front and rear windows. The closet is vented for heat and cooling and large enough for a hobby or study space.

Back on the main level, the full bathroom features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround. A vanity has an extended sink and the toilet has a triangular tank to be set into the corner of the space. Shiplap accents the walls and there is a built-in linen cabinet and shelves and ceramic-tile flooring.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $289,900

Open house: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1

More info: Jill Aldineh, RE/MAX Victory and Associates; (937) 689-2858, www.jillteam.com