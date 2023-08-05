Home features many updates

This brick-and-vinyl, 1½-story home, originally built in 1946, is located in Moorfield Township and has many updates. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is in the Northeastern Local School district.

An asphalt driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front doorstep. The front door is covered by a storm door, and the driveway has an extension for extra parking.

Inside the front door is the open entryway and living room. This room has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a woodburning, brick fireplace with brick accent walls on both sides and a wood mantel.

Open to the living room, and through a curved entry, is the formal dining room with a chandelier and luxury vinyl tile flooring.

Two steps down from the living room is the wood-paneled study/den with hardwood floors, a ceiling light and brick accent wall.

The dining room is connected through a doorway to the completely updated kitchen with luxury vinyl tile flooring, appliances — including a French door refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There are double-pantry cabinets on either side of the refrigerator. There is a white farmhouse sink, tile backsplash and new wood cabinets and sold surface counters. The kitchen also has a breakfast area and recessed lighting. There is an exterior door in the breakfast area leading to the back patio.

Down the hallway, also with new luxury vinyl tile, and off the great room are two bedrooms. The master bedroom has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan and double walk-in closets. There is a full bath with tub/shower combination, newer vanity and tile flooring as well as linen closets.

There is an additional bedroom in the upstairs loft area with neutral carpet and two ceiling lights.

The partially finished basement has a laundry area with oversized utility tub and storage shelves. HVAC has been updated to include a tankless water heater. The finished area includes a family room with woodburning fireplace with wood mantel and brick hearth, neutral carpet and ceiling light fixtures. There is an additional finished room currently being used as a bedroom with neutral carpet. In another part of the basement, there is a partially finished room and full bathroom with tile flooring, walk-in shower and updated vanity.

The back of the home has a concrete patio with partial railing. There are doors leading into the garage and the kitchen from the patio. The backyard has a chain link fence and two yard buildings – a shed and covered car port. There is also a brick firepit in the backyard.

Facts:

4804 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, OH 45503

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,692 square feet

1.08-acre lot

Price: $299,900

Directions: Moorefield Road to Middle Urbana Road or 334, Route 4 to Middle Urbana Road.

Highlights: Updated luxury vinyl flooring throughout main living areas, fully updated kitchen with gas range, farmhouse sink, luxury vinyl tile flooring and new cabinets, two woodburning fireplaces — one in living room and one in basement family room, formal dining room, full bathroom on main floor as well as two bedrooms, one oversized bedroom on upper floor/loft, partially finished basement with updated HVAC, laundry area and storage, family room and extra room, oversized rear yard with fence and concrete patio.

For more details:

Brock Bowen

937-605-6361

Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield

brockbowen@rocketmail.com